Jessie Ann Gifford
PLANT CITY — Jessie Ann Gifford, 73, was taken home to be with the Lord on December 24, 2021, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and is survived by two devoted sons: Robert Gifford and William Gifford (Julie). She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Timothy Gifford who was waiting to greet her in Heaven. She is also survived by Chester Gifford (ex-spouse); two wonderful sisters Linda Bacon (Steven) and Debbie Holmes; and her brother who she lovingly called her “baby-brother”, Daniel Akins (Jennifer), as well as nine nieces and nephews. Some of her greatest joy was time spent with her precious granddaughters: Blaise, Emily, and Megan Gifford. She spent countless hours in the kitchen with them, teaching them her amazing baking skills and sharing family recipes. She is also survived by lifelong friends Glorine & Mike Lopez and the entire Lopez family. Jessie was the oldest of four born to Daniel Earl & Anna Akins on a farm outside Washington Courthouse, Ohio. Jessie relocated to Tampa, FL where she raised her three sons. They had many memorable family camping vacations in the Smoky Mountains and throughout Florida. Jessie loved game time with family - especially dominoes - and she enjoyed singing at church events and weddings. She was in the medical profession for over forty years starting as a surgical tech, later moving to senior management levels running surgery/sterile processing departments for major hospitals in three states. Her proudest professional achievement was serving as part of the team that built and opened Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, FL. She retired as a director from this facility a few short years ago. Jessie was the center of the family whose beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and singing voice will be missed by all. A brief service will be held at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, TX on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with interment following for the family at the Woodlawn Cemetery.
