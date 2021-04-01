Jessie Faye Hughes Warr Rodgers
LONGVIEW — Jessie Fay Hughes Warr Rodgers of Longview Texas went home to be with her Lord and Savior the evening of March 29th 2021. A visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.
Jessie was born on January 16, 1932 in Center Texas, the daughter of Martin Dies & Annie B Hughes. Jessie married her grade school sweetheart Elvin O’Neal Warr at the ripe old age of just 16. The couple settled down in Center, Texas and had 2 daughters Sharon Ann Warr and Linda Kay Warr eventually moving on to Nacogdoches, Texas where their 3rd daughter Kathy Sue Warr was born. It was in Nacogdoches that Jessie would learn the fine art of being a beautician. Eventually the Warr family moved to the Pine Tree area of Longview, Texas where the children would be raised. It was in Longview that Jessie’s famous Beauty Shop was launched. With the help of O’Neal the converted Carport would serve happy housewives for many years. Jessie’s Beauty Shop became known for a great hairdo and the go to place to catch up on the latest gossip. Jessie’s Beauty Shop would flourish for many years until Jessie’s retirement.
Jessie married Bill Rodgers upon O’Neal’s passing, her husband of 42 years. Jessie & Bill would spend the next 17 years traveling the countryside with friends in their 5th wheel trailer until Bill’s passing. Jessie was a faithful member of Mobberly Baptist Church and a regular Sunday School attendee. Jessie made sure family holiday gatherings were a cannot miss event with her famous Chicken and Dressing. Jessie’s Chicken and Dressing recipe is a well kept family secret to this day.
Jessie is survived by her daughters Linda Kay Crawford of Longview, Tx. Kathy Sue Smith and husband Larry G Smith of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Her son in Law Timothy J Cox of Longview, Tx, Grandson Stephen Holly and wife Yolanda Holly of Longview. Grandson Trey Nickell and wife Annabeth Nickell of Ponder Texas. Great Grandchildren Riley Holly, Landon Holly, Tyler Nickell, Jayson Nickell, Savannah Nickell and Scarlett Nickel.
Preceded in death by Elvin O’Neal Warr, Bill Rodgers and daughter Sharon Ann Cox
In Lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Mobberly Baptist Church Longview or The Longview Women’s Center.
Special thanks to Dr Perry Lewis and Dr Rodney Slone

