Jessie Lavonn Malone
OVERTON — Mrs. Jessie Lavonn Malone, age 84, of Overton passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Overton, Texas. She was born July 31, 1937 to Oler and Irene Smart Coplin in Broken Bow, Oklahoma.
She was a retired Secretary and attended Emmanuel Lane Baptist Church in Longview, Texas.
She is survived by her children, Bruce Malone and wife Susan of Mount Vernon, Texas, Kathy Webb of Mount Vernon, Texas, Eden Sinclair of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Bobby Malone of Longview, Texas; nine grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oler and Irene Smart Coplin; three brothers, and four sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Erman Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Pittsburg, Texas.
