Jessie Lee Waiters
DIANA — Service For Jessie Lee Waiters 81, of Diana, will be at noon Saturday at The Progressive C O G I C Gladewater. Burial will follow at The Rosewood Park in Longview.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater is in charge of the arrangement.
She was born on December 11, 1940, in Meridian, Miss. She died on October 13, in Diana.
A viewing will be one hour before the service on Saturday at church.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater is in charge of the arrangement.
She was born on December 11, 1940, in Meridian, Miss. She died on October 13, in Diana.
A viewing will be one hour before the service on Saturday at church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.