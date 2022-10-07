Jessie Lillian Johnson
LONGVIEW — Jessie Lilian Johnson, 94, of Longview, passed away October 4, 2022. Jessie was born October 27, 1927, in White Oak, Missouri to Albert George Morgan and Freida Evelyn Powers Morgan.
She was born the 2nd of eight children. She married Atha Odell Johnson July 24, 1946, at Piggott, Arkansas.
Mrs. Johnson was a self-employed seamstress for several years. She worked at Simpson Cleaners, doing alterations for a few months before going to work for the US Postal Service in August 1966. She retired from the Postal Service November 30, 1990, as a window technician, at the Downtown Longview office. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed working there and made many friends.
Mrs. Johnson enjoyed working in their yard until she got into genealogy. That has been her main interest since.
Mrs. Johnson’s parents, brothers Everett, L.C. Morgan, and Martin L. Morgan, grandson Eric Jackson and her husband Atha O. Johnson, all precede her in passing.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Julia L. Patrick, Janis L. Camp and her husband Danny, Barbara B. Proctor and Douglas O. Johnson and his wife Jane; grandchildren Darren Jackson, Jessica Jackson, Daniel Camp, Preston Proctor; brother Al Morgan, sister Barbara Holligan, brothers Hershel W. Morgan, Joe H. Morgan and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
There was a public viewing Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5pm-8pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. The family is having a private graveside service. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.