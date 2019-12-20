spotlight
Jesus D. Montoya
LONGVIEW — Jesus Montoya (Papanino) age 83 of Longview, Texas passed away on December 14, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1936 in Cananea Mexico to Maria Jesus Durazo and Refugio Montoya and migrated to the United States in 1957. His first job in the US was at American Metal Corp. where he eventually became a Lead Man and worked there for 18 years. In the 1970’s he became a Realtor and was a Real Estate investor.
Although he was a successful businessman, his family was the most important part of his life. He will always be remembered as a fun, loving and tender man.
He was proceeded by his parents, 5 siblings and one grandchild Jonathan Metoyer. He is survived by his wife Ana Montoya his children Rosie Montoya, Jesse Montoya, Ruben Montoya and Anna Rodriguez, 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and two siblings.
A rosary will be held in Mr. Montoya’s honor on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Longview. Visitation will be held from 6:30 P.M. til 8:00 P.M. following the rosary.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview.
