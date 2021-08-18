Jesus “Jesse” Sanchez, Jr.
VICTORIA — Jesus Sanchez, Jr., 70, lovingly known as “Jesse”, passed away, Sunday, August 8th, 2021, after a courageous battle with the COVID virus. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Friday, August 20th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, in Victoria. Saturday, August 21st, family and friends will gather at 9:00AM and procession will begin at 10:00AM at Grace Funeral Home going to Guadalupe Cemetery in Mission Valley, where Jesse will be laid to rest next to his wife, Julia.
A native of Victoria County, Jesse was born, January 2, 1951 to Jesus Sanchez Sr. and Clemencia Chacon Sanchez. In March of 1975, Jesse married the love of his life Julia Flores. Jesse worked as the Dock Manager for PRAXAIR, for over 45 years. He was a kind, loving simple man who worked hard every day to provide for his family. Jesse lived his life with a deep Christian faith that he shared with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh; he also loved being outside and working in his yard. Jesse was preceded in death by his father, Jesus Sanchez, Sr.; his siblings, Benito Sanchez and Patricio Sanchez and his wife of over 46 years, Julia Flores Sanchez.
Jesse leaves to cherish his memory his four loving children, Elya Sanchez, Amelia Sanchez, Noel Sanchez and Lorena Crow (Brandon); his mother, Clemencia Sanchez; his siblings, Margie Villarreal, Jospeh Sanchez (Raquel), Martin Sanchez; six adoring grandchildren, DiAnna Sanchez, Samantha Alvarez, Aaron Ortiz, Julianna Alvarez, Brielle Sanchez and Deigo Crow; one great grandson, Zavier Soto; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
