Jewel Cleveland Draper
LONGVIEW — Jewel Draper passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 1, 2021. At 97 years young, she was known to her family as, “Memaw.” A private graveside service will be held for her immediate family due to Covid-19. Jewel will be laid to rest beside her husband Billy and son Chris at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview.
Jewel was born on May 2, 1923 to CT and Ruth Cleveland in Marshall, TX. She was enthusiastic about her Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, and Lindor Chocolates; and loved to share her Vanilla Wafers with peanut butter. She was a lifelong Christian who lived to show others her Love of God. Jewel was also passionate about her family, and was blessed with getting to spend so much of her time with them.
Jewel was preceded in death by her parents, CT and Ruth Cleveland; her husband of 42 years, Billy Draper; her son Chris Draper as well as all of her siblings. Those left to cherish their memory of Jewel include her sons Jim Draper and his wife Toni, Paul Draper and his wife Kelly, and Jon Draper and his wife Tammy; 8 grandchildren Rebecca, Geoffrey, Price, James, Lacy, Kavitha, Kaylee, and Joy; 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family would like to thank Michelle, “J” and Stacey with Heart to Heart hospice for all the care, love and support that they showed Memaw and our family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice in Jewel’s name.
