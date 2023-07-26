Jewel E. Maxwell
LONGVIEW — Jewel Edwin Maxwell was born April 5, 1927 and passed on July 24th. He was the youngest of 5 boys born to Eva and Luther Maxwell in Spiro, Oklahoma. Jewel was a graduate of Snyder High School in Snyder Oklahoma. He was accomplished in a variety of team sports, earning special recognition in football, baseball, and track. He went on to play football at Oklahoma University and semi-pro ball on a travel team in Germany after the war. Jewel was a proud veteran in the U. S. Army, stationed in Germany. Jewel loved his church especially his Sunday School Class. Since 1991, he enjoyed being a member of the Triple L Choir. He was instrumental in building the arts and crafts program for the Senior Adult’s Vacation Bible School. He created designs and provided supplies to build various projects for the participants. He was extremely passionate about hunting and fishing. His trip of a lifetime was the gift of a hunting trip to Newfoundland where he actually killed a bear.
After 31 years of dedicated work in aircraft engineering, Jewel retired from Lockheed Martin at the early age of 55. Nola and Jewel moved to Gilmer, Tx to live out their retirement dream. They enjoyed many years together doing what they loved surrounded by their family. He is preceded in death by his parents Eva and Luther Maxwell, his loving wife of 50 years, Nola Maxwell, son, Ronnie Maxwell, and brothers, Loy, Troy, Doil, and Dois. He is survived by his children Frieda Heath, Linda Gregg, Gary Johnson, Beverly Crews, Charlotte Rogers, and their spouses, 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. The family would like to express deep gratitude to the Hospice Nurses at Buckner Westminster Place. A suite in Heaven is certainly reserved for you! Service will be 3:00 pm, Friday, July 28, at First Baptist Church, Gilmer.
