Jewel LaVerne (Rhodes) McCarty
LONGVIEW — Jewel LaVerne Rhodes McCarty, born December 2, 1937, in rural Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana, left this life on September 28, 2019, Longview, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Levi Cecil Rhodes; mother, Audrey Lucille Gislar Rhodes; daughter, Donna Kay McCarty Gagneux; and grandsons, David Jessie and Robert David McCarty.
Jewel is survived by her husband, Lewis Oliver McCarty, sons, David Lewis McCarty, and Gary Wayne McCarty (Sherri); daughters, Michelle Faye McCarty Hill (William), and Sinda Elaine McCarty Mullens (Roy D.); brother, Jerry Glen Rhodes (Kathleen), son-in-law, David Gagneux; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a number of cousins and friends.
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we say goodbye to the most beautiful soul we have ever known. She was full of kindness, love of family and friendship. Although it is hard to imagine life without her she will live on in our hearts.
Jewel was the kind of mother that every child should have - loving, caring and always there when needed or called upon. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by family and friends. Those friends did not remain just friends for long as they always became a part of the family. She shall be missed, but her legacy will live on in all those who knew and loved her. The Lord brought home a great lady and someday we will all be together again.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at New Life Baptist church, 3001 W Hawkins Parkway, Longview.
