Jewel LaVerne (Rhodes) McCarty
LONGVIEW — Jewel LaVerne Rhodes McCarty, born December 2, 1937 in rural Natchitoches Parish Louisiana, left this life on September 28, 2019 Longview, Texas.
Preceded in death by: Father – Levi Cecil Rhodes, Mother – Audrey Lucille Gislar Rhodes, Daughter – Donna Kay McCarty Gagneux, and Grandsons David Jessie and Robert David McCarty.
She is survived by: Husband – Lewis Oliver McCarty, Son – David Lewis McCarty, Son- Gary Wayne McCarty (Sherri), Daughter- Michelle Faye McCarty Hill (William), Daughter- Sinda Elaine McCarty Mullens (Roy D.), Brother Jerry Glen Rhodes (Kathleen), Son-in-law- David Gagneux, 15 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grand Children, and a number of cousins and friends.
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we say good bye to the most beautiful soul we have ever known. She was full of kindness, love of family and friendship.
Although it is hard to imagine life without her she will live on in our hearts. She was the kind of mother that every child should have, loving, caring and always there when needed or called upon.
She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by family and friends, and those friends did not remain friends for long as they always became a part of the family.
She shall be missed, but her legacy will live on in all those who knew and loved her. The Lord brought home a great lady and someday we will all be together again.
