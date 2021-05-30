Jewel Marie Perry
LONGVIEW — Jewel Marie Perry passed away on May 27, 2021, in Longview, Texas. She was 92.
Jewel was born November 30, 1928, in Dermott, Arkansas, to Eulice and Delphia Dye. She married James R. Perry on July 17, 1946. They were married 64 years before his passing. They had 6 children, 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Jewel once said that her life goal was to be married and have a family.
The couple were saved and baptized in October 1955 in Gladewater. Jewel has been a faithful member of East Mountain Baptist Church for over 40 years. She was an example of a Proverbs 31 woman: a wife of noble character who feared the Lord, honored her husband, took care of her family, and helped those in need.
She is survived by her daughters Judy Martin of Longview, Dianne Martin of Longview, Sara Martin of Azle, and Amy Thompson and husband Patrick of Gilmer, as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sisters Bernice McMickle and Edith Dunn, her daughter Phyllis Burton and her son James A. Perry, her grandson James Thomas and her granddaughter Pamela Burton.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at East Mountain Baptist Church at 10:00 AM, with Bro. Tim Coop officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of service. Interment will follow at Gladewater Memorial Park. Online condolences my be left at EastTexasFuneral.com.
