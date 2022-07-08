Jill Scurlock
GLADEWATER — Jill Scurlock, 74, passed away on July 6, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. Jill was born in Falfurrias, TX to Jack and Lucy Pettus on July 19, 1947. Jill was a 1965 graduate of Robert E Lee in Midland, Texas where she lived as a child. She moved to East Texas in 1978. Jill worked as a sales representative in the oilfield industry; before owning an antique store for 13 years in Gladewater, Texas. She liked antique furniture and collecting cookie jars and Fiesta Ware. She was a dedicated member at the North Loop Church of Christ. She was a long time Gladewater Bears fan that loved her friends and family. Jill adored her poodles; Coco, Amos, Cole and Rusty. Jill is survived by her husband Steve Scurlock; son, Dr. Corey Scurlock and wife Cynthia of New York; sisters, Jane Hollingsworth and husband Richard of Virginia, Julie Nicholson and husband Roy of North Carolina; and grandchild, Ophelia Scurlock of New York. Funeral services for Mrs. Scurlock will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater, Texas at 11 o’clock in the morning with a visitation an hour prior. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview.
