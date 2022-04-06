Jill Welborn Harmon

Jill was born July 8, 1969, to Dr. Robert and Pat Welborn in Lake Charles, LA. She graduated from LSU, where she met Scott Harmon, the man she would marry on August 17, 1991. Together they had one son, Grant, whom she described as “the greatest thing that ever happened to her.”
Jill’s passion was her faith, and she lived it daily, loving her family and friends completely while also having a heart for those most in need. She truly enjoyed visiting shut-ins, bringing communion to those who couldn’t attend church, befriending the lonely, and to all being an excellent confidant. In addition, Jill was an incredible cook, loved fishing, rodeos, playing cards/games, crawfish, camping, music, singing, bible studies, mowing, horse-riding, praying, and sitting on a porch swing with a friend and lemonade.
Her infectious laughter and beautiful smile will be remembered by all who knew her.
She asked that everyone remember to “carry on spreading the love of Jesus with joy.”
Jill is survived by her husband Scott Harmon; her son Grant Harmon (Callie) and their soon to be born daughter; her parents Robert and Pat Welborn; her brother Bobby Welborn (Jonan) and their daughter Jordan; her brother-in-law Tim Harmon (Christie) and their children Abby and Brady; her sister-in-law Donna Hollier and her children Jeremy and Lauren; and her in-laws Ron and Judy Harmon.
Jill was predeceased by grandparents Dallas and Florence Branch and Amy and Ewell Welborn.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm, followed by a Vigil Rosary on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Spring, TX.
Reverend Justin Cormie, Parochial Vicar of St. Ignatius Loyola, will preside over the Funeral Mass, held Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Spring, TX.
On Saturday, April 9, 2022, the Committal service will be at 1:00pm at New Ritchie Cemetery on Clyde Delaney Rd. in Moss Bluff, LA.
In Lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital and Charlie’s Angels Center Foundation.
For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live-streamed on YouTube search St. Ignatius Loyola Spring or on Facebook @ignatiusloyolaac.
