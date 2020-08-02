Jim A. Luther
LONGVIEW — Jim closed his last chapter on earth and began a glorious one in heaven on July 18, 2020. While family and friends mourn the end of his earthly journey, we can only imagine the joy he is experiencing free from pain and able to hear and see again. He was an honest and generous man, always ready to put others before himself. He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend. He forgave quickly and easily and helped anyone in need. He was born in Rhode Island on June 27, 1937, to Walter and Madeline Luther. He attended URI, but a sense of Patriotism and duty called him to join the Coast Guard. He excelled in early technology and began a promising career. He loved the ocean and was excitedly looking forward to a career at sea. Unfortunately, this chapter, which was one of his favorites, closed when he received a service-related injury and was medically retired. He then took an engineering position with North American Equipment Company where he met his secretary, Irene Osborne, who became his wife and soulmate of almost 60 years. He continued his education at Rutgers University and eventually became a nationally recognized expert in foundry sand and resins. He solved problems for foundries from coast to coast and internationally. Tired of travel and needing surgery, he began what he thought would be the final chapter in his book of life-retirement. This was a very short chapter. Through a twist of fate, he became General Manager for Wrap Master, where he worked for several years. Through the years he and Irene raised two sons. When his son became a single parent, he helped raise their grandchild, Steven James. Reluctantly, they gave up their beach house and stayed in town full time to take care of Irene’s aging mother and then his own parents who passed away last year at the ages of 103 and 99. Missing the ocean he settled for a lake house and built his first boat with help from Steven James. He then built another which he rowed daily for several years. He was an avid reader was rarely without a book. He baked incredible bread, which he shared with several eager friends and neighbors. One of the last loaves went all the way to Marble Falls. He considered his life a book and each stage a new chapter. He saw problems as adventures. He was always offering solutions and encouragement. He lived a life that made his family proud, and he left us much too soon. As he rejoices with his savior, those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Irene, Sons, James Andrew and wife Tammy, Steven Walter and wife Donna, Grandsons Steven James and wife Anitra. Adopted sister Joan Dupuy, sister in law Carolyn Luther, Aunt Irene Luther and cousins Diane Baxter and Cindy and Rusty Benway. Step grandchildren Casey and Mysti Eason, Anne and David Dickerson, Chris Helm, Noel Howard and Courtney Diamond. Also, several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Andrew and Charlotte Osborne, brothers Bruce and John and sister Joanna. Daughter-in-law Pamela Luther, Uncle Bruce and Cousin Carl.
