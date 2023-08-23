Jim Earl Robinson
GILMER, TX —
In the morning of July 28, 2023, Jim Earl Robinson, age 62, passed away at home in Pritchett, Texas after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Jim, the third son of Barbara Gale and James L. Robinson, was born in France on April 13, 1961, during his dad’s service in the United States Army.
In 1974 the family settled in Gilmer, Texas where Jim started 7th grade. He was excited to finally have a single place to call home, after the travels of a military family.
Jim graduated from Gilmer High School in 1980 and, after a summer of fun, (following in his father’s footsteps), he committed himself to Army life. He spent the next 6 years as a Combat Engineer traveling to Texas, Missouri and Germany, while serving in the 23rd Engineers 3rd Armored Division. Jim earned the rank of E5 through his military career.
After his dedication to our military Jim moved back to Gilmer and spent many years working for Robroy. In 2002 he accepted a position with the Ozarka Bottling Plant in Hawkins; however, he never really enjoyed the daily grind of factory work.
In 2016 he let his dream breathe life, left the production line behind and made his favorite pastime of “riding around” his new fulltime job. He and Tracy bought a new truck and trailer and went to work hauling cars across the United States, stopping along the way to see the sights. His position as owner/operator of Lightening J Transportation continued until his retirement in 2021.
Jim was preceded in death by his son Joshua Neil Robinson, daughter Victoria Davis, his parents James and Barbara Robinson and his brother Danny Robinson. Jim is survived by his wife of 18 years Tracy Robinson and his sons Jacob Robinson and Justin Davis and grandsons Joshua and Memphis.
Jim is also survived by siblings Martha Welch of Marietta, GA, David Robinson of Pinetree TX, Gary Robinson of Conroe, TX, Randy Robinson of Gilmer, TX, Linda Robinson and wife Jennifer of Ft Worth, TX, Army Brother Danny Hill and wife Becky of Tennessee and many nieces, nephews and friends.
We will have a “Gathering of Family and Friends” on Saturday August 26 from noon to 4pm. This will be held at The Bar where Jim spent most of his afternoons during his fight located at: 26237 Country Club Rd, Gladewater, Texas. Flowers are not necessary, bring your favorite story and a koozie and come enjoy a cold drink.
