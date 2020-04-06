Jim H. Pleasant
HENDERSON — A family celebration of life for Mr. Jim H. Pleasant, 79, of Henderson, will be held at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. Steve Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Pleasant passed from this life on April 2, 2020, at UT Health in Henderson. He was born August 15, 1940, in Decatur to the late H.A. and Imogene (Collier) Pleasant. Mr. Pleasant has lived in Henderson for the last year and was previously a resident of the Long Branch community. Jim spent his career as a machinist and retired from Crosby-Lebus in Longview.
Jim was an excellent cook and loved to share that gift with family and friends. He loved socializing, the bigger the fellowship the better. He loved his church, Calvary Baptist Church, and used his talent for cooking in the church kitchen. Jim was also a Master Mason and a member of Pine Hill Lodge #95 A.F. & A.M. Above all he was a family man; a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years Jan Pleasant of Henderson; sons Jimmy D. Pleasant and wife Jayne of Longview, Tommy Pleasant and wife Judy of San Antonio, Jeff Pleasant and wife Kariline of Wister, Oklahoma, and Toby Pleasant and wife Stephanie of Longview; daughter Mandy Hancock of Henderson; grandchildren Robby, Corey, Tara, Krista, Jennifer, and Kayla; great-granddaughter Hannah; granddog Bella; and a host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 410 N. Marshall St., Henderson, TX 75652.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
