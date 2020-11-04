Graveside services with military honors will be held at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at McWhorter Funeral Home.
Jim was an avid husband, father, father in law and papa. He loved to travel, hunt and fish. He enjoyed cooking bar-b-que for friends and family. He loved his family very much and enjoyed watching his grandkids show livestock, drama, football games, baseball games, volley ball games, soccer games and any other activities they were involved.
Jim served in the Army from August 1968 until October 1970. While serving he was deployed to Vietnam. After serving in the military he found his way to making his career as a Law Enforcement Officer. He served with Longview Police Department from December 1972-1977. He worked a short time with The Texas State Pardons and Parole office before joining Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He worked for TABC from January 1979 until he retired May 2001 with rank of Lieutenant. Jim was also a member of the Masonic Lodge becoming Grand Master.
While stationed in Abilene, Texas, Jim reunited with his high school sweetheart, Candace Rockenbaugh Hays and they were married June 25, 1997 and she survives him. When they retired, they set out to travel the whole USA and enjoyed all their stops. After settling down in Canton, Texas for several years, they moved back to Longview, Texas to be closer to family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Candace Rockenbaugh Hays; daughter, Shelia Bledsoe and husband, Frank; son, Neil Hays and wife, Anna; stepson, Scott Hall; stepson, Rusty Hall and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Haley Bledsoe, Kayla Tefteller and husband, Andy, Collan Hays, Kendall Hays, Claytan Hays, Audrina Waldum and Brayden Waldum; and great grandson, Lyndon Tefteller; sister, Charolette Willoughby and husband, Richard; and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Please visit Jim’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.