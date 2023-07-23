Jim Horace Morrow
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Jim Morrow of Austin, age 94, died June 23, 2023. Jim and his family lived in Longview for many years. He was born October 27, 1928 in Mineral Wells, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Billie Waggoner Morrow, their four children: John Morrow and wife Denise of Conroe, TX, Julie Jansen of Chattanooga, TN, Joel Morrow of Austin, TX, Jane and husband Glenn Beasley of Chattanooga, TN; ten grandchildren: Joshua Morrow (Seliece), Luke Morrow (Gracie), Mark Jansen (Melissa), William Morrow (Kari), Will Beasley (Bree), Jake Morrow, Ben Beasley (Jessalyn), Jared Morrow, Anna Kate Beasley (Logan), and John Beasley (May). He has six great-grandchildren: Thalia Beasley, Keith Morrow, Sam Morrow, Michael Morrow, Louisa Morrow, and Brooks Beasley. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Cooper and sister-in-law, Judy Morrow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Grace Morrow, sister Sammy, and brothers Bill, Erwin, and Dan.
Jim graduated from high school in Graford, Texas and from Texas A&M University (petroleum engineer, 1950). He worked for his dad in his Graford grocery store, served in the army for two years, worked for Steed Oil Co., Amoco, and Conoco. He worked for the Texas Railroad Commission, in the East Texas district (Kilgore) and eventually became the director of the oil and gas division (Austin). He also worked for the Oil Conservation Division in New Mexico.
He was a member of Westover Hills Church of Christ in Austin. While living in Longview he and his family were members of Alpine Church of Christ. His funeral was held June 27, 2023 at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, Austin, TX. A graveside service took place at Woodland Park Cemetery in Mineral Wells, Texas on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
