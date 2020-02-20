Jim Kelley
Jim Kelley
GILMER — Funeral services for Jim Kelley, 54, of Gilmer, TX are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Bro. Dicky Mauk officiating. Interment, Rosewood Cemetery, Gilmer. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. He was born, December 28, 1965, in Lake Village, Arkansas, to Charles Wesley and Mary Frances McDaniel Kelley and passed from this life February 15, 2020, in Longview, Texas.
Jim was an operator for the City of Gilmer for 16 years. Prior to that he was an employee for Rob Roy Enterprises for approximately 9.5 years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted niece, Jennifer Powell (Jason); special friend, Geselle Verrier; brothers, Glen Kelley (Charlotte), Bill Kelley and John Kelley (Cheryl); sisters, Virginia Studavin (Jerry), Bernice Tubbs (Allen) and Net Adcock (Owen); and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karmen Kelley in 2019; daughter, Chrystal Kelley in 2007; sisters, LaJoyce Pruitt, Mary Hall, Betty Faye Kelley and Diann Kelley.
Pallbearers will be Wes Kelley, Joey Johnson, Jason Powell, Jose Ledezma, Raul Ledezma and Ricardo Ledezma.
Please visit Jim’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.