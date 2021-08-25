Jim Mobley
LONGVIEW — James Preston Mobley, 69, of Longview, Texas passed away August 22, 2021, at 7:28am. Jim or “Jimbo”, as his closest friends called him, lived the entirety of his life in Longview as a pillar of the community. He was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church for 53 years, long standing member and treasurer of the Longview chapter of Kiwanis, on the board of the Asbury House Development Ctr, was a member of the city of Longview’s Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as business owner of Patrick Electronics for over 40 years in downtown Longview. Jim also enjoyed participating in the arts by devoting his talents of singing and acting to the choir and dramatic productions at Mobberly Baptist Church. He was even a tenor in the Singing Men and other various quartets. Most importantly, Jim was a follower of Christ not just in words but in deeds. He took to heart such truths as Romans 12:13 “Contribute to the needs of God’s people, and welcome strangers into your home.” He employed and took into his home those who were down on their luck and needed a helping hand. Now God welcomes Jim home giving him rest after a six-month battle with COVID 19 complications. Jim’s wit and humor will be missed by his friends and family.
Jim was born in Longview, Texas on October 10, 1951. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Peggy, daughter Heather Green of Tulsa, Ok; grand-daughter Marrion Mobley and grand-son Dalton Pinnick; step- daughter Shaleece, her husband Adam, and their son Hunter of Lees Summit, MO; mother and father-in-law Thomas and Mary George of Fate, Texas; brother and sister-in-law Brock and Melissa George of Louisville, TX; and sister-in-law Wendy Alexander of Rowlett, TX; along with cousins Judy and her husband Henry Lamb, and Julia Landis of Longview, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents Preston and Annete Mobley and his Aunt Geraldine “Miss Honey” Hudgins.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday August 28, 2021, at Mobberly Baptist Church in the sanctuary, 625 E Loop 281, Longview, TX. Visitation will be held at 1pm followed by the service at 2pm with Dr. Gregg Zachary and Michael Curl officiating. Graveside service for family only immediately following.
