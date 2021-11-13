Jim T Clark
HARLETON — Graveside services for Jim T. Clark, 96, of Harleton, Texas will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Center Cemetery in Harleton with Pastor James Fleet officiating. The family will receive visitors 1:00-3:00 PM, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home-Diana. He passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at his residence.
Jim was born to Walter and Alsie Bell (Perkins) Clark, on November 15, 1924 in Harleton. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 70 years, Ann Clark, son: Walter Edwin Clark and wife Cindy, daughters: Sheila Elaine Lovett and husband Danny, and Marietta Hill, brother-in-law: Larry Smith and wife Sherrie, sister-in-law Judy Smith, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated from Harleton ISD in 1943 and proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a crane operator at R.G. Letourneau for 42 years. As a life-long resident of Harleton, he also served with the Harleton VFD, Lions Club and on the Harleton ISD Board for 11 years. Jim was a member of Harleton United Methodist Church for 64+ years. He enjoyed farming, his cattle and carpentry in his spare time.
