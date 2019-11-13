spotlight
Jimmie Louise Dollins
Jimmie Louise Dollins
GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Funeral services for Jimmie Louise Dollins, 91, of Gladewater, Texas will be 10:00 am on Friday, November 15, 2019. Visitation for Mrs. Dollins will be Thursday, November 14th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater, Texas.
Jimmie was born November 13, 1928 in Paducah, Texas to the late James and Haywood Cansler. She married Basil Dollins of Gladewater on February 17, 1949.
Jimmie is preceded in death by her husband Basil Dollins. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Zivney and husband Dan of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Mark Dollins and wife Debra of Georgetown, Texas, three grandchildren Lindsay Friedman of Leesburg, Virginia, Derek Zivney of White Oak, Texas and Meagan Dollins of Austin, Texas as well as four great grandchildren Adelyn Zivney, Colton Zivney, Brooks Friedman and Walker Friedman.
Jimmie spent many years as a mother and housewife. She also worked at the Gladewater Library, First State Bank and Gladewater High School. In her retirement years she developed a passion for painting and quilting. She spent years hand stitching quilts and working with members of the local Quilting Guild creating many beautiful quilts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.