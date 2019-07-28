Jimmie Ray “Jim” Revell
YANTIS, TEXAS — Jimmie Ray (Jim) Revell passed away on July 10, 2019 at a local hospital with Robbie, his wife of 51 years, at his side. He was born October 14, 1941 in Miami, Florida. Some time later, he and his family moved to Port Aransas, Texas. He joined the Army as a young man and was stationed in Germany. After completion of his service, he returned to Port Aransas and was hired at the Reynolds Metals Plant near Ingleside, Texas. He was married the following year, later moving to Ingleside where he and his wife raised their three children. After 37 years working for Reynolds, he retired and he and Robbie moved to Yantis, Texas to live on Lake Fork. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond H. Revell, his mother, Emma Beryl, his in-laws, Bill and Gladys Dean and brother-in law, Warren Dean. He is survived by wife, Robbie Dean Revell, and children, Chrystal Revell Nelson (Jeff), James Russell Revell (Urba), John Douglas Revell (Blythe), 10 grandchildren, sisters Betty Revell Guenter and Joan Revell Foster, sisters-in-law Linda Look and Gayle Olsen, nephews, nieces and many friends.
Jim was a wonderful husband, father, friend and neighbor. He loved salt-water fishing, enjoyed the great outdoors and beautifying the property of his family’s homes. After his retirement, he played/tolerated golf, became an avid reader, and enjoyed the tranquility of life in a wonderful neighborhood on Lake Fork. He will be missed by many.
Services to be announced. Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com
