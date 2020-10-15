Jimmie Ruth Dickard
KINGWOOD — Jimmie Ruth Dickard passed away on October 9, 2020. She was the wife of Billie Frank Dickard. They shared 62 years together.
Born in Marshall, Texas, she was the daughter of Rufus Williams and Lennie Estelle Williams. She attended Marshall High School, Class of 1953.
She is survived by her husband, Billie Dickard, and her sons, Kent Dickard and his wife, Lori, Kyle Dickard, and his wife, Minh; her grandchildren, Mitchell Dickard, Austin Dickard and his wife, Amanda, Marshall Dickard, Madeleine Dickard, MacKenzie Dickard, and Brady Dickard; her great grandchild, Cayde Dickard; and her brother, Raymond Williams.
She was preceded in death by her brother, George Williams, and sisters, Lennie Hanson, Reba Nell Williams, Chris Williams, and Margaret Oney.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, at 2:00 pm, at Noonday Cemetery in Hallsville, Texas.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org.
