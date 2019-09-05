Jimmie Wayne Bryan

He attended school at Mt. Vernon, Texas and North East Texas Community College. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a carpenter by trade and worked at Lone Star Steel for 37 years. He volunteered at the Franklin County Genealogy Society for nine years where he was a key contributor to their new Crescent building. He married Linda Kay LaBeff Bryan on December 4, 1967. They had 3 children.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Janet Lynn Bryan and his grandson Jimmie Chad Logan Bryan.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kay Bryan, his son Jimmie Eugene Bryan and his wife Elizabeth Faye Bryan of Rocky Branch, Texas., his daughter Ginger Leigh Bryan Smith and her husband James Smith of Lone Star, Texas. 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Sisters, Martha Ann Bryan of Texarkana, Arkansas and Jana Gail Bryan Capps of Mt. Vernon, Texas. Brothers, Alfred Morris Bryan of Allen, Texas., Ronnie Mack Bryan of Mt. Pleasant, Texas., Ronald Gene Bryan of Mt. Vernon Texas., and many nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Erman Smith Funeral Home 315 Rusk Street Pittsburg, Texas with Bro. Clint Mabey officiating.
In lieu of flowers he encourages donations to the Franklin County Genealogy Society, American Cancer Society, or any nonprofit of your choice.
