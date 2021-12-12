Jimmy Dwaine Lassiter
HARLTON — Jimmy Dwaine Lassiter of Harleton, Texas passed away Wednesday, December 8th after complications from heart surgery at Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Texas at the age of 74.
Jim worked in the banking industry for most of his adult life. He started as a “repo man” and worked his way up to becoming a bank president. The majority of his career was in Dallas, Texas, but he retired from banking after moving to East Texas.
Born in Waco, Texas in 1947, he was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Ray Lassiter; his mother Hazel Delores (Bryant) Rogers; his sister Sherry Lynn (Lassiter) Woods; and his brother Larry Ray Lassiter. He is survived by his daughters Lisa Lynne (Lassiter) Durham and her husband Jody of Conroe, Texas, and Brittany Celeste (Lassiter) Albin and her husband Lenny of Covington, Louisiana. He also leaves behind two grandsons Ronald Joseph Page, Jr., and Jacob Thomas Page, both of Conroe, Texas.
A small graveside service will be held at Tyler Memorial Cemetery in Tyler Texas on Monday, December 13th at 10am.
