Jimmy Glenn Commons, Sr.

Jim was born December 29, 1933 in McKinney Texas to Carroll Commons and Ina Barnett. He graduated from McKinney High School in 1952 and attended Texas A&M and North Texas State before being drafted in the Army in 1954. After being Honorary Discharged in 1956, Jim married his wife, Doris Hockett Commons. Jim started his career with TP&L/Texas Utilities. He retired from Texas Utilities on a Friday, after 35 years of employment. He started working on the following Monday for Coldwell Bankers. He retired from real estate after 21 years.
Jim was a lifetime member of the Kiwanis Club. He was an Elder at First Christian Church in Henderson. He loved to travel in the motor home with his wife, Doris, and two dogs. After retirement he looked forward to playing dominoes with his friends and having grandkids and great grandkids over to swim. He was a leader and an amazing man. People respected his opinions and wisdom.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll Commons and Ina Barnett; Sister Betty Nelson; Son-in-Law Scott Hammett; and his beloved dog, JD. Those left to cherish their memories of Jim , aka Papa, include his wife of 64 years, Doris Commons; children Lisa Brooks, Donna Roycroft, Glenn Commons, and Susie Hammett; Sons in laws, Delmer Brooks and Kelly Roycroft, grandchildren Robert Roycroft and wife Jennifer, Wendy Scarborough and husband Justin, Alan Hammett and wife Logan, Erin Rivera and husband Jonathan, Jake Commons, Hunter Commons and wife Amber, Cody Commons and wife Kelly, and Shelby Commons; 15 great-grandchildren ranging from 19 years old to 6 months old; sister Diane Krysl, brother Bill Barnett, brother David Commons and wife Suzanne, and brother in law Doug Hockett.
Memorial Service will be Saturday at 10:00 am at the chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson.
Family requests that those who desire may make memorial contributions to First Christian Church of Henderson or to the Henderson Animal Shelter.
