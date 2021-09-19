Jimmy Jernigan
BOSSIER CITY — Jimmy Jernigan was born on July 11, 1936, in Mansfield, LA to James Richard and Jean Jordan Jernigan. Jimmy passed away on September 13, 2021, after a short battle with Cancer. Jimmy was a graduate of Mansfield High School (1954) and Louisiana State University (1959) with a BS degree in Petroleum Engineering. After graduating college, Jimmy went to work for Halliburton Services where he worked for 34 years. During this time, he lived in 12 different locations where he met many friends, some of which he still has today. He retired from Halliburton in 1993, as the General Manager of the Eastern Area. Jimmy was a registered engineer in Oklahoma and Louisiana and was always active in the oil industry societies throughout his career. Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his family, watching LSU football, golfing, fishing, dining with friends and hunting where he also met many friends that he still has. Jimmy was a member of First United Methodist Church and Seekers Sunday School Class in Shreveport, LA. He was a devout Christian, and his faith gave him great comfort in knowing that God was in Control. He wanted to thank every person for every prayer. He believed in the power of prayer and said that God answered every single prayer during his battle with Cancer. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Daniel Cameron.
He is survived by daughters, Toni Cameron and husband Vance of Gilmer, TX and Lisa Harig and husband Jeff of Phoenix AZ; sister, Karla Buckner and husband Jerry of Many LA; grandchildren, Meagan Cameron and Brooke Cameron of Longview, TX, and Christopher Mckinney and Jalen Harig of Phoenix AZ; great-grandchildren, Avery and Darryn Haltom of Longview, TX; and several nephews and cousins whom he held dear.
The family would like to give special thanks to Betty Jernigan and St. Joseph’s Hospice for the very loving, gentle, and caring way they took care of Jimmy.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Shady Grove Cemetery in DeBerry, Panola County, TX with Rev. Kevin Otto officiating under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. The family will receive friend from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Glenn Busby, Rod Bullard, Mike Yates, Pat Yates, Danny Yates, and Mike Rocquemore.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you can make a memorial donation to the Salvation Army.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
