Jimmy Lawrance Tappan
ETOILE — Jimmy was born September 21, 1946, in Houston, Texas to Robert and Evon Tappan. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam war. He retired from Brown & Root/Halliburton and was employed for a time at Harley’s Liquor store. He retired to Sam Rayburn Lake in 2016. He was a Master Mason 32 degree with the Grand Lodge of Texas in Hallsville and Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He loved to fish, hunt, shoot pool and play dominoes with friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Evon Tappan, Sister Bobbie Brown, daughter Carrie Tappan and brother-in-law: Tex Byrnes.
Jimmy is survived and loved by his wife: Joan Tappan, daughter: Denise Tappan of Ponchatoula, LA., sister: Glenda Haws of Magnolia, TX, granddaughter and husband: Taylor and Sam Bernal of Huntsville, TX, sister-in-law: Lorene Byrnes of Lufkin, TX and Brother-in-law and wife: Charles and Yolanda Parsons of Manhattan Beach, CA., his beloved furbaby: Maddie, along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
