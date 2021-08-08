Jimmy Moore
LONGVIEW Jimmy Moore, 63 of Longview passed away on August 03, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Jimmy was born on October 22, 1957 in Dallas, Texas and was a long time resident of Longview. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Welch Funeral Home. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
