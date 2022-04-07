Jimmy Parks
KILGORE — Memorial services for Mr. Jimmy Parks, 85, of Longview will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore with Reverend Scott Schulik and Reverend Chris McClain officiating. Mr. Parks passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Longview.
Jimmy was born on April 23, 1936, in Chickasha, Oklahoma. He was the son of the late Marvin M. and Willie C. Parks. As a young man Jimmy worked with his father at the Snow-White Laundry in Longview and later went to work for Mobil Oil from where he retired. He as faithful member of Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview. Jimmy mentored many people through his involvement with Al-Anon, He also served as President of his Al-Anon chapter. Jimmy enjoyed to fish and being in the outdoors. He was a man loved people and he received that love back. Jimmy giving of his self to help others. He loved his family and many friends.
Mr. Parks is survived by his two sons, Tommy Parks of Longview, Ronnie Parks and his wife, Tracie of Longview; a daughter, Michele Kincaid and her husband, Larry of Kilgore; special friend, JoAnn Peterson; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and numerous AA and Al-Anon Friends.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Tommie E. “Tootsie” Parks; sister Lucrecia Hurt.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- New owners to update, rename Longview shopping center
- Longview ISD to be closed Thursday, reopen Friday
- 'Shouldn't have been taken': Family members recall Longview homicide victim as full of life
- Police identify suspect, victims in Longview double homicide
- Starbucks breaks ground in South Longview
- Brothers plan to develop property into Longview townhomes
- Police: Longview double homicide suspect shoots, kills himself
- Longview man indicted in 2019 death of man directing traffic around Loop 281 wreck
- State investigating abuse, neglect allegations within Longview ISD charter school system
- Letter: Worse than Obama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.