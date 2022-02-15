Jimmy Ralph Weems
LONGVIEW — Jimmy Ralph Weems, resident of Longview, TX for over 28 years, passed away on February 9, 2022.
Jim was born August 19, 1939 in Gainesville, TX to Woodrow Wilson Weems and Jeanneau Powell Weems. He graduated from Callisburg High School in 1957, and then graduated from Texas A&M University in 1961 with a degree in Civil Engineering. After Texas A&M, he joined the Navy as a Lieutenant JG from 1961 to 1965.
After the Navy, Jim went to work for Texaco in 1965 in Nigeria, and then came back to work at the Gainesville Foundry in 1968. He continued his foundry career at Harris Industries in Longview and other various foundries throughout Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. His last position was with Applied Metallurgical Corporation in Gilmore, TX.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, uncle LeJaun (Jack) Powell and brother David Weems.
Jim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Doris June Weems. He had three sons: Gary Weems and wife Shirley in Florida with children Falynn and Cayleb; Eric Weems in Oak Point, TX with sons Garrett and Austin; Curtis Weems and wife Beth in Frisco, TX with sons Ronnie and Ryan.
He will always be remembered for his knowledge and love of working in the foundry industry as well as his beloved alma mater, Texas A&M.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 12PM at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations made to Texas A&M University. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
