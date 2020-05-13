Jimmy Ray Killion

Mr. Killion was born on September 25, 1929 in Alto, Texas. Jimmy was the son of the late Gracy T. and Mary Estelle Killion. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Alaska. Jimmy attended and graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University. Mr. Killion was a dedicated teacher and coach in the public-school system for many years. Jimmy taught and coached at Hallsville ISD, Rusk ISD and at Leveretts Chapel ISD, where he served as high school principal for 18 years prior to his retirement. Jimmy and his wife Betty were longtime members of Laird Hill Methodist Church. He enjoyed farming and buying and selling cattle. Jimmy loved many different sports and especially quail hunting.
Mr. Killion is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Killion of Kilgore; one son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Kim Killion of Rusk; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and John Kulak and Suzy and Bret Dukes all of Kilgore; brother-in-law, George Griffin of Jacksonville; sister-in-law, Kathy Chancellor of Rusk; grandchildren, Dr. Joshua Kulak and wife Kari, Kody Killion and wife Kristen, Andrea Dukes McGilvray and husband John, Meagan Kulak Cooper and husband Jerrod, Klint Killion, Jessica Dukes Teel and husband Andy, and Taylor Kulak and wife Savannah; nine great grandchildren; a niece, a nephew and a host friends including many former students and athletes. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gracine Griffin and nephew, Paul Griffin
Memorial contributions may be made to East Texas Playoff Preview Scholarship, Post Memorials in Honor of Jimmy Killion, 250 VZ CR 4301, Ben Wheeler, Texas 75754 www.etpp.org
Please be mindful that gatherings are limited in numbers, and please practice social distancing.
