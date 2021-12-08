Jimmy Ray Mills
HALLSVILLE — Jimmy Ray Mills left this earth on December 3, 2021, to be welcomed with open arms at Heavens gates.
Jimmy Mills was born on May 16, 1947, in Wichita Falls, TX. He was preceded in death by parents Wesley and Irene Mills, brothers Gene and Bobby, sisters Lou, Betty and Peggy. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol Ellis Mills, son Ronnie and Jill Mills, son Brent and Roni Mills and daughter Angela and Ryan McCoy. He leaves his legacy through his eight grandchildren Taylor Mills, Ashlyn Mills, Wesley Mills, Samuel Mills, Daniel Mills, Colton McCoy, Meadow Mills and Emma McCoy. He is also survived by his sisters Janetta Moore and Kathy Whiteley.
Jim and Carol were residents of Hallsville for over 30 years and longtime members of Lakeview Baptist church where he served as a deacon. His love of Jesus and family was always evident; he put others needs ahead of his own. The gift of salvation was the reason Christmas was so special for Jim. He loved the lights, spending time with family, laughter and most of all gift giving.
A celebration of life will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Saturday, December 11th in Longview at 2pm. Visitation will be at Rader on Friday, December 10th from 6-8pm.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.