Jimmy Ray Mohr, Jr.
Jimmy Ray Mohr, Jr.
SPRING — A Life Celebration visitation for Jimmy Ray Mohr Jr., will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, December 20th, 2019 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.Jimmywas born on December 12, 1980 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri and died on December 8, 2019 in Spring, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
