spotlight
Jimmy Skinner
Jimmy Skinner
HENDERSON — Rusk County Constable Jimmy Earl Skinner, 77 of Henderson, passed from this life peacefully at his home on November 21, 2019. Jimmy was born October 2, 1942, in Henderson, Texas to Jimmie M. and Lois Skinner. He was a life long resident of Henderson and graduated from Henderson High School in 1961, and served his country in the US Air Force Reserves. He began his working career for Star Wholesale Company in Henderson followed by 32 years with Schlitz/Strohs Brewery, after which he became a Deputy for The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department for several years. He was then elected to the office of Rusk County Constable Pct 5 where he served 3 terms of what he referred to as his “Dream Job”. His passion was helping people and he took great pride in his work in law enforcement. He loved his job and his community and the people of Rusk County loved him.
Survivors include his Son Jeff Skinner of Pittsburg,Texas; a sister, Shirley Dawson and husband Robert, NieceTina Engledow and husband Bill all of Longview; Grandchildren Lauren Prince and husband Nick of Spring, Texas and Jeffrey Skinner of Nemo, Texas; and Great Grandsons Henry and Ben Prince of Spring. He was preceeded in death by his parents and Niece Kelli Humphrey.
Pallbearers are Barry Hampton, Brad Plunckett, Chris Deloach, Weslee Rozell and Keith Wittebort. Honorary Pallbearers: George Hampton and Lavern Stokes.
Services will be at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson, Tuesday, October 26 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.