Jimmy Starkey

Jimmy was born in Jefferson TX on July 2nd, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents Troy Starkey and Lyda Ann Lee.
He recently celebrated his 80th birthday with his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to spend his time in the woods sitting in the deer stand. He killed his last deer last year at 79 years old. He also enjoyed spending his weekends watching his 2 great grand sons play baseball and gathering with his family every weekend to play a game of 42, which he was great at.
Jimmy will be forever remembered by his wife of 61 years, Jo Ann Starkey, brother Bobby Starkey and his wife Joyce Starkey of Avinger TX, daughter, Lyda Kay and Michael Grotjahn of Lake O’ the Pines TX, granddaughter, Tosha Whatley and her husband Scott Whatley of Jefferson TX and his 2 great grandsons who were his pride and joy, Caden Whatley and Brycen Whatley. He also leaves behind his previous dog, Sally who stayed by his side till the very end.
A graveside service will be held, Monday November 9th at Pyland Cemetery in Lassater TX at 3pm. Pastor Phil Starrett will be officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home.
We would like to thank At Home Healthcare in Atlanta and Heritage Hospice in Jefferson for their excellent care and kindness they showed our Grandpa.
