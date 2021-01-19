Jimmy Strickland
GLADEWATER — Jimmy Paul Strickland, 76, of Gladewater, Texas went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2021 after a brief illness. Jimmy was born July 16, 1944 in Henderson, Texas, to Paul and Lela Strickland.
Jimmy was the eldest of four children and grew up in Henderson where he played football and ran track in high school. He was a member of the Henderson High School class of 1962 and a lifetime resident of East Texas, residing in Henderson until graduating from high school. Jimmy proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from 1962 - 1969 and attended Kilgore College where he met the love of his life, Evelyn Krumm. They were married on February 5, 1965 and made their home for the next fifty-five years in Gladewater.
Jimmy worked for Texas Utilities Mining Company, acquiring multiple lifetime safety awards while maintaining locomotive train engines with expertise in welding for thirty-one years until retiring in 2006.
He faithfully attended the First Baptist Church of Gladewater where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. He loved attending Sunday School and visiting with others about Jesus.
He was an avid sports fan and a PROUD Gladewater Bear, always eager to discuss the latest sporting event with anyone he encountered. Evenings he could be found parked on the top of the hill at Jack V. Murphy Stadium watching football practice, formulating plays, and reviewing stats on new players that he was sure to share with the coach if he ran into him.
Jimmy loved spending time with his grandchildren, never missing performances, games, or competitions. He was a jokester that loved to sing and dance. He enjoyed fishing in his flat bottom boat and went at any opportunity. He was the perfect example of kindness, selflessness, and never failed to lend a helping hand to friends and those in need.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Evelyn, two daughters and their spouses, Angela and Keith Denman of Bullard, Texas, Laura and Donnie Golden of Redwater, Texas; 7 grandchildren, Caitlin Denman, Abigail Denman, Cooper Golden, Hannah Golden, Jordan O’Rand, Samantha Golden, and Amanda Lawrence; 3 great-grandchildren, Dallis, Reese, Parker, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lela Strickland.
Place of interment will be at Gray Cemetery in Gray, Texas. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon, January 17th, at McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer, Texas. Graveside services will be Monday, January 18th at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Baptist Church of Gladewater Building Fund and Please visit Jimmy’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
