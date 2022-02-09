Jo Ann Gregory
LONGVIEW — On January 31, 2022, Jo Ann Gregory met Jesus face to face for the first time as He wrapped His loving arms around her welcoming her home. Upon her arrival she was reunited with her dearly loved husband, Marshall, her parents, Leonard and Theo Little, her brother, Charley and other extended family and sweet friends.
Jo Ann was born in Marietta, Oklahoma on January 4, 1936. She is survived by her children, Dr. Johnasan Gregory (Susanne), Paula Summerlin, D’Anna Shuler (Jon), 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, sister Nona Mosley (Tom) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jo Ann graduated high school in Abilene, TX. Her gifts of organization and attention to detail served her well through her years employed in various administrative positions in the insurance and healthcare industries.
While working for Foremost Dairy she met Marshall Gregory. They married September 9, 1955, and their earthly union lasted four days shy of 66 years.
Jo Ann’s love for Christ, her husband and family directed her life. She was baptized at age 11 by Dr. Millard Jenkens, who also performed her marriage ceremony in Abilene. She was a loving partner, fervent supporter and constant encourager to all. While planning and seamlessly moving the family to many different places over the years, she always remembered to send birthday cards or notes to family and friends to let them know she loved them and was thinking of them. She was authentic, kind and greeted everyone with a smile, often inquiring with genuine interest about others’ loved ones by name.
No matter where she lived, Jo Ann was active in church. She had a servant’s heart for missions and sharing God’s Word and the Gospel with her family and those she met. She was an Acteen in her youth and achieved its highest rank. She taught all levels of the Girls in Action program, led multiple Women’s Bible Study Groups and was active in the Women’s Missionary Union.
She and her husband were members of Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview, Texas, where they served leading Bible Fellowship groups, organizing class retreats and directing class projects for Operation Christmas Child and cards for homebound seniors.
Jo Ann found pure joy in her family. When invited and able, she and Marshall traveled to attend their grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s plays, programs, concerts, countless sport games and award ceremonies - even if only to see them run across the stage for less than 3 seconds. Her love for Marshall and family overflowed.
Jo Ann loved music. She loved to sing and was blessed with an amazing, powerful alto voice she shared with others via church choirs, performing solos and as a member of several trio ensembles. She was talented in handiwork. She was an avid seamstress and made incredible Christmas stockings for her family. She possessed extraordinary skill at counted cross-stitch. She created beautiful wedding announcements, birth announcements, pictures for Marshall, her children, grandchildren and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held Wednesday, February 9 at 1:00 p.m. in Faith Chapel at Prestonwood Baptist Church. Interment will occur at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Abilene on Thursday, February 10 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial gifts may be made in the memory of Jo Ann Gregory to the following philanthropies.
March of Dimes Passion Conferences
515 Garson Ave
Atlanta, GA 30324
