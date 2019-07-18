spotlight
Jo Ann Toon Green
Jo Ann Toon Green
LONGVIEW — Jo Ann Toon Green of Longview, TX passed away peacefully on July 9th, 2019 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, TX. Mrs. Green was born on July 1st, 1939 in Longview, TX to Thad & Faye Toon. She attended college at Kilgore College where she majored in Art. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for many years where she played the piano and organ. She was also the church Secretary for fifteen plus years. Jo Ann was a member of the Elks Lodge of Longview where she served as the Elks Lodge Sweetheart and raised money for sick and handicapped children. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and art. She is proceeded in death by her Parents and two Brothers: David Toon & Lafayette Toon & Great-Niece Lindsey Baker Paxton. She is survived by her Husband of 46 years, Glenn Green of Longview: Daughters; Sheri Record of Ft. Worth, Elizabeth Record of Longview: Son and Daughter in-law, Jason & Teri Green of Longview. Nine Grandchildren and four Great-Grandchildren. Brother & Sister In-law Randy & Gaile Toon; Brother and Sister in-law Michael & Michelle Toon & Sister in-law Linda Toon; many Nieces and Nephews and great Nieces and Nephews. We give great thanks to the caring staff of Hospice of East Texas. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice of East Texas.
