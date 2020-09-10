Jo Anne Johnson

She is survived by her brother, Richard Kennedy, and children, Harold Johnson Jr and wife Sherrie, Cindy Romere and husband Keith, Kathy Barrett and husband Kyle, Scott Johnson and wife Sharon, and grandchildren, Lyndsay, Benjamin, Lauren, Brandon, Blake, Andrew, Matthew, Alexandra, Sara, Allison, and many great and great-great grandchildren, who lovingly called her Grammy.
Jo Anne had many friends in Longview and beyond. Her unwavering Christian faith was evident by her love and affection for all. The family is grateful for those who made her life so enjoyable, and to Buckner Ministries and Dr. Robert Cary for the wonderful care to allow the family more time to share her loving and generous light.
A private family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Harold. A memorial service is planned for 11 am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at First Christian Church in Longview under direction of Rader Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday at the chapel of Rader Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buckner Ministries or First Christian Church of Longview.
