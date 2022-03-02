Jo Ditto Conner
LONGVIEW — Mrs. Jo Ditto Conner, 80, of Longview passed away at her home on February 25, 2022. She was born September 12, 1941, to parents Walter G. Ditto and Jerrye Garner Ditto in Baton Rogue, Louisiana
Jo was a longtime resident of Longview. She graduated from Longview High School, class of 1960 and attended Kilgore College before marrying the love of her life. Jo and Lynn celebrated 60 years of marriage on January 7.
Jo is survived by her husband Lynn and their children Garrett Conner and wife Jennifer of Belton, Joy Wimsey and husband Tim of Hallsville and Eric Conner and wife Stacy of Longview, 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
A time of visitation and remembrance will be held at Rader Funeral Home on Saturday, March 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a time of further fellowship at their home.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt and deepest gratitude to Heartsway Hospice for their care not only of Jo, but our entire family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartsway Hospice.
