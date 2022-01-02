Jo McCurley
KILGORE, TEXAS — Graveside services for Grace Faye “Jo” McCurley, 93 of Kilgore will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Rock Hill Cemetery in Brownsboro, Texas with Dr. Paul Michael Vacca officiating. Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mrs. McCurley passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, in Longview.
Jo is survived by her daughters, Marieta Mason and husband Mack of Kilgore and Molly Peyton and husband Lee of Gladewater; grandchildren, Melissa Florence of Kilgore, David Mason of Kilgore, Aaron Mason of Uganda, Africa, Lana Peyton of Gladewater, Brady Peyton of Humble and Travis Peyton of Longview; great grandchildren, Makia Peyton, Randy Peyton, Tyler Peyton, Bradyn Peyton, Keri Peyton, Nicholas Peyton, Grace Monasco, Victoria Mayfield, Joshua Florence, Belle Florence and Dalton Mason; great great grandchildren, Hazel Peyton and Chandler Myers and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members.
Mrs. McCurley was preceded in death by her husband, E.L. “Dick” McCurley; sister, Lou Ellen Carver; brothers, Macon Carver and Farris Allen Carver.
Memorials may be made to Water for All International (Mason) www.waterforallinternational.org
