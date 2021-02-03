Jo Nell Coulter Shattuck
GLADEWATER — Jo Nell Coulter Shattuck went to be with our Lord and Savior early Sunday morning, January 24, 2021, at the age of 94. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. A private family memorial graveside service will take place at a later date.
Jo Nell was born on July 7, 1926 in the Mings Chapel Community to the late Lemuel Robert Craig and Mary D. Palmer. Jo enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all those she leaves behind.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Larry Coulter and wife Evelyn and Neal Coulter and wife Carol; daughter Bonnie Jo Coulter; sister June Farrow; seven grandchildren; thirteen grandchildren as well as many other loving family and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, son Jimmy, husband James Coulter and husband G.K. Shattuck.
The family would like to thank Hearts Way Hospice and nurse Stephanie as well as Premier Home Health and nurse Corrie for all their loving care for Mrs. Shattuck.
