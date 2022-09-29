Jo Norwood
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services for Jo Norwood, 81, of Daingerfield will be held at 2 PM Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Daingerfield with Pastor Ryan Stratton officiating. Burial will follow in Daingerfield Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 PM prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Norwood was born on May 5, 1941 in San Antonio to Ivan and Evelyn Hazlewood. She passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 in a Dallas hospital. Jo graduated from Teague High School in 1959 and later received her Bachelors Degree in Business from the University of Texas A&M Texarkana. She worked for the highway department in Mt. Pleasant, and was the Executive Assistant to Chief of Security at Lone Star Steel. Jo enjoyed many things and was active in the Business and Professional Women’s Club, Pandora Club and Beta Sigma Phi. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Daingerfield and loved her dogs, Molly and Murphy, reading, gardening and traveling. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother she was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; and brother, John Hazlewood. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Renee Norwood of Colleyville; daughters and sons-in-law, Holly and Jim McKellar of Murphy, NC, Jennifer and David Littman of Mansfield; grandchildren, Dustin Norwood, Bethany Norwood, Brooke Norwood, Lacee Burrow and husband John Michael, Kyle McKellar, Cecilee Barnes and husband Colton, Tate Littman, and Reese Littman; great granddaughter, Hattie Barnes; brothers, Jim Hazlewood, Mike Hazlewood and sister, Barbara Herr and husband Fred. The family asks that memorial contributions be made in honor of Mrs. Norwood to: Furr Ever Pet Rescue, PO BOX 443, Judson, Texas 75660.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
