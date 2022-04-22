Joan Beishir
COLUMBUS — Joan Elizabeth Beishir, age 70, passed away on April 19, 2022 in Columbus, Texas. She was born to Vernon Elvro and Anna Dolores (Kelley) McKellips in Springfield, Missouri on August 17, 1951. She met Kenneth Beishir in 8th grade and they married on March 7, 1968.
Joan attended Kilgore College where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Legal Assisting with the highest honors. During her career, she served as President of the Northeast Texas Association of Legal Assistants and Treasurer of the Legal Assistants Division of the State Bar of Texas and was awarded Legal Assistant of the Year 1996. After retirement, she served as President of the Women’s Auxiliary for the Bernardo Volunteer Fire Department.
In her free time, Joan enjoyed sewing, reading, baking, and spoiling her five grandsons.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Dolores McKellips.
Joan is survived by: her husband of 54 years, Ken Beishir; sons, Ken Beishir and wife Olga of Columbus, TX and Robert Beishir and wife Monica of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Kyle, Reed, Clay, Peter, and Huck Beishir; brother, Vernon McKellips and wife June; and sisters, Rose Cooper and husband Buddy, Donna Gilson, Kaaren Maddux and Lily Michaels; and her cat Z.
A private family graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus, TX.
Memorials may be made in Joan’s name to the Bernardo Volunteer Fire Department, 2845 FM 949, Cat Spring, TX 78933 or your charity of choice.
Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.