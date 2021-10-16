Joan Bouillion Gentle
LONGVIEW — Joan Bouillion Gentle of Longview, Texas was born on September 20, 1953 in Beaumont, Texas and passed away on October 10, 2021 of Covid-19 in Longview, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer; grand puppy, Emery; sisters, Susan Old and Cindy Edgerton.
Joan will be greatly missed by all.
Memorial donations can be made in her name to Longview Animal Care Adoption Center.
A Life Celebration will be held at a later date.
