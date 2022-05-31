Joan Laverne Osborne
LONGVIEW — Joan Laverne Osborne (née Willies), 83, of Longview, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 26, 2022. A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Longview with the Reverend Harry C. Meissner officiating. Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Joan was born in Kilgore, Texas, on May 13, 1939, to Don and Catherine Willies. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and an honor graduate from Kilgore High School and Kilgore College. She graduated from the University of North Texas in 1961 with a B.A. in Journalism. Joan taught English and Journalism in the Fort Worth and Dallas school districts before meeting and marrying her husband Robert (Bob) in 1963. After their marriage she moved to Longview and taught English at Foster Junior High School in the Longview Independent School District until her daughters were born. She later worked as a secretary in the LISD business office and at other companies.
A resident of Longview for 58 years, Joan was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church where she had been a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School director, and volunteer on many committees over the years. She was a member and former president of P.E.O. Chapter FN, member and former president of Four Seasons Garden Club, former president of the Judson Middle School PTA, and a former officer with the Longview High School Band Boosters.
In addition to spending time with her children and grandchildren, one of Joan’s greatest joys throughout her life was visiting and corresponding with her grandmother, aunts, uncles, and cousins in England, her father’s native country. She enjoyed traveling to England and other destinations and lived for a short time in Kingsport, Tennessee, and the country of Singapore.
Joan will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, Bob; daughter Virginia Osborne McCleskey (Matt) of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Sharon Osborne Lear (Jim) of Austin, Texas; granddaughter Megan McCleskey Williams (Blake) of Austin, Texas; grandson Benjamin Lear of New Albany, Ohio; granddaughter Catherine McCleskey of Temple, Texas; and granddaughter Jennifer Lear of College Station, Texas. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Virginia Kay Webster.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center Street, Longview, TX 75601. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
