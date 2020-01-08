spotlight
Joan Lightfoot
Joan Lightfoot
KILGORE, TEXAS — Cremation arrangements for Joan Lightfoot, 90 are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mrs. Lightfoot passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Longview. A private family service will be scheduled for a later date.
Joan was born on August 23, 1929 in Hartlepool, England to the late Robert Henderson and Nancy O’Connor. Mrs. Lightfoot was a real estate agent for over forty years in the Longview area and taught real estate classes at Kilgore College. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with friends and family. She will be missed by all those that knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Robin Reese and husband Jimmy of Longview, Texas; sons, Robert Lightfoot and wife Kim of Kilgore, and Royston Lightfoot and wife Ginger of Dallas; grandchildren, Geoffrey Lightfoot, Gillian Kamata, Garrett Lightfoot, Atoya Briscoe, Tucker Lightfoot, Colton Lightfoot, and Hudson Lightfoot; great-grandchildresn Jordan Lightfoot, Natalie Lightfoot and Ellis Kamata.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.